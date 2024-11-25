Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $153.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.23. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

