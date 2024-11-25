Nwam LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CGUS stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.