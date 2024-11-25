Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,190,000 after buying an additional 63,653 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alarm.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,116.89. This represents a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

