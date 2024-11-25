Nwam LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.