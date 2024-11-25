Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89,480 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Golub Capital BDC worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 1,268,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 724,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 640,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $9,426,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.30 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.
Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.
Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC
In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,206,900.80. The trade was a 1.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $897,200 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.