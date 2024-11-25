Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,271 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $28,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $133.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $133.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

