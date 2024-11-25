Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $361,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 103,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $117.73 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $117.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

