Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $115.28 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

