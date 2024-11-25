Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,523 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 500,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 233,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

