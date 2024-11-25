Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,709 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $26,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $104.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $105.63.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

