Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille Sells 10,000 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,148,215. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brian Anthony Leveille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 20,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $427,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $205,000.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.69. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 121.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

