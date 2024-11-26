Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Up 13.8% – Still a Buy?

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.33 ($0.05). Approximately 1,513,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 552,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.24. The company has a market cap of £5.59 million, a PE ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

