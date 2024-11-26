PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Purchases 8,200 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $175,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,526,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,752,402.22. This represents a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 18th, Sang Young Lee acquired 8,174 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $169,528.76.

On Friday, November 15th, Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $302.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

