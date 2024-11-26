Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 70.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,080,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 546,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 915.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

