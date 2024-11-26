Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,664,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 57,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $208.14 and a 52-week high of $276.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.