TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $134.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $2,414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,777.60. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,172.58. This represents a 10.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,329. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.