Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after acquiring an additional 646,364 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

