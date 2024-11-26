Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $771,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FI opened at $221.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $223.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.



