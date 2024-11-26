Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,010 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.21.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $199.34 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.70 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

