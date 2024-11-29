IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
IHI Stock Performance
Shares of IHICY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.
About IHI
