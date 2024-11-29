IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

IHI Stock Performance

Shares of IHICY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get IHI alerts:

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.