Algert Global LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Teradata by 2,920.3% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,827,000 after buying an additional 808,691 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Teradata by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,400,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 828.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 396,584 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 369,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This represents a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

