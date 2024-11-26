Davis R M Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,468,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,548.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 201,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

