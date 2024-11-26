Davis R M Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,468,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,548.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 201,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

