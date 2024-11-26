Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,767 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $314.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $223.13 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.