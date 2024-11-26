Algert Global LLC Sells 17,873 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Doximity by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.