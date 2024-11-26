Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,251 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.