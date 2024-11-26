Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 226.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,112 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 47.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,550 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,662,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,046,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Constellium by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after acquiring an additional 257,618 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 14.1% during the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,860,000 after acquiring an additional 234,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.