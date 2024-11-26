Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

