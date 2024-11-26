Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

