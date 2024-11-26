Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $57,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,298,000 after acquiring an additional 288,381 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

