Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 42,799 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,780,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,799 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $67,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $45.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

