HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $672.68.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE HUBS opened at $731.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $580.27 and its 200 day moving average is $552.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2,710.34, a P/E/G ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $754.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,881,300. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

