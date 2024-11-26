Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of CO stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
