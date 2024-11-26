AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a £140 ($175.84) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($188.39) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($138.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £104.12 ($130.78).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AZN opened at £104.74 ($131.55) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($118.83) and a 52-week high of £133.88 ($168.15). The company has a market capitalization of £162.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,325.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £113.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Pascal Soriot bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £102.03 ($128.15) per share, with a total value of £2,040,600 ($2,562,923.89). Also, insider Tony Mok bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £126.80 ($159.26) per share, with a total value of £190,200 ($238,884.70). Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,316,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

