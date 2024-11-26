Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 25th (BBIO, CBRE, DRUG, GOLD, GROY, KSS, RMBS, SQM, TTOO, UBER)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 25th:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $160.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.25. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $96.00 to $103.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $142.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

