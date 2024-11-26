Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 25th (BBIO, CBRE, DRUG, GOLD, GROY, KSS, RMBS, SQM, TTOO, UBER)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 25th:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $160.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.25. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $96.00 to $103.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $142.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

