Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $105,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,789.71. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $631,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,834. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,416 shares of company stock worth $1,085,488. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trupanion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

TRUP stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

