Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$56.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.22.

AIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Insiders have bought a total of 40,446 shares of company stock worth $2,302,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

TSE:AIF opened at C$59.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$38.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

