AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.52. 223,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
AcuityAds Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AcuityAds
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.