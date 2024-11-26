J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.50. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 237.60 ($2.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.16 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21,666.67%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

