DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBVT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

DBV Technologies’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 29th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

