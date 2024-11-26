Analysts Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT at $11.40

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $696.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.49 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $10,916,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $9,301,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 918,703 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 29.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 659,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

