Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Purchases $630,183.78 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 66,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $630,183.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,511.22. This represents a 15.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.82. Immunome, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunome by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Immunome by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Immunome by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

