iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 17.87% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $167,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

