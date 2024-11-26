Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 188,490 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,490 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $247,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

