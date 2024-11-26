Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.55% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,866,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLJH opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $33.36.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

