Nwam LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

