Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $143.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.94.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
