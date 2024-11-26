Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $952,000 Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Adient were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adient by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Adient by 51.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $135,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of ADNT opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.18. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

