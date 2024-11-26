Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

