The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP James K. Parks Sells 4,000 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brink’s Stock Up 3.1 %

BCO stock opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $77.84 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Brink’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Several research firms have commented on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brink’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 200.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.