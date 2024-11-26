The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP James K. Parks Sells 4,000 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brink’s Stock Up 3.1 %

BCO stock opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $77.84 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Brink’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 200.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

