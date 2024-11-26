Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 199,558 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 199,558 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 555,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $196.04.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

